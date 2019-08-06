Man charged with hiring two girls to work as strippers

An 18-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly had two girls lie about their age to work as strippers.

Armani Coney was charged with two counts of trafficking of persons, a first-degree felony, employment harmful to children, a second-degree felony, and harboring a runaway, a class A misdemeanor.

On July 16, Odessa Police Department detectives conducted a forensic interview on a female minor who stated she was a runaway, an OPD affidavit stated. The girl stated she and a friend were offered to work as strippers at a place called “Sam’s Club” which was located next to Club Tequila at 2115 E. Eighth St.

The location has previously been identified as the Permian Palace Royalty Club, a previous Odessa American article detailed.

The girl stated she and her friend met Coney and he introduced them to Sam Powell Jr., 41, and offered them work to dance and strip at the club, the affidavit detailed. The girl stated they lied about their age and told them they were 17 years old. Coney and Powell reportedly told them to tell everyone that they are 18 years old.

The girl stated she reportedly made $1,000 a day while there and she and her friend would sleep there from time to time.

Phone text conversations between Coney and Powell showed Coney did work there and slept there, the affidavit detailed.

Coney was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has six bonds totaling $225,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday morning, jail records show.

Powell was arrested and charged July 7 with trafficking of persons under 18 for prostitution or forced labor, a first-degree felony, employment harmful to children, a second-degree felony, and harboring a runaway child, a class A misdemeanor. He was additionally charged July 27 with trafficking of persons, a first-degree felony, employment harmful to children, a second-degree felony, and harboring a runaway child, a class A misdemeanor.

Powell has six bonds totaling $189,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday morning, jail records show.