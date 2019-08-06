  • August 6, 2019

Man charged with hiring two girls to work as strippers - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with hiring two girls to work as strippers

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> Previous coverage

 

Posted: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 2:29 pm

Man charged with hiring two girls to work as strippers oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An 18-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly had two girls lie about their age to work as strippers.

Armani Coney was charged with two counts of trafficking of persons, a first-degree felony, employment harmful to children, a second-degree felony, and harboring a runaway, a class A misdemeanor.

On July 16, Odessa Police Department detectives conducted a forensic interview on a female minor who stated she was a runaway, an OPD affidavit stated. The girl stated she and a friend were offered to work as strippers at a place called “Sam’s Club” which was located next to Club Tequila at 2115 E. Eighth St.

The location has previously been identified as the Permian Palace Royalty Club, a previous Odessa American article detailed.

The girl stated she and her friend met Coney and he introduced them to Sam Powell Jr., 41, and offered them work to dance and strip at the club, the affidavit detailed. The girl stated they lied about their age and told them they were 17 years old. Coney and Powell reportedly told them to tell everyone that they are 18 years old.

The girl stated she reportedly made $1,000 a day while there and she and her friend would sleep there from time to time.

Phone text conversations between Coney and Powell showed Coney did work there and slept there, the affidavit detailed.

Coney was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has six bonds totaling $225,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday morning, jail records show.

Powell was arrested and charged July 7 with trafficking of persons under 18 for prostitution or forced labor, a first-degree felony, employment harmful to children, a second-degree felony, and harboring a runaway child, a class A misdemeanor. He was additionally charged July 27 with trafficking of persons, a first-degree felony, employment harmful to children, a second-degree felony, and harboring a runaway child, a class A misdemeanor.

Powell has six bonds totaling $189,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday morning, jail records show.

Posted in on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 2:29 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
100°
Humidity: 23%
Winds: ESE at 9mph
Feels Like: 100°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 100°/Low 77°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 101°/Low 78°
A few clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the upper 70s.

thursday

weather
High 101°/Low 77°
A few clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the upper 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]