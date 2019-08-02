Man charged with threatening mental health caregiver

A 40-year-old man reportedly threatened to cut up a mental health caregiver with a knife because he was hungry.

Brett Lee Stephens was arrested and charged Monday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault occurred at 9:30 p.m. Monday at a licensed mental health home in the 1500 block of Parker Drive, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

The mental health caregiver was identified as 46-year-old Anna Nieto who stated that Stephens reportedly threatened her with a knife. Nieto stated Stephens was being aggressive because he was hungry. Nieto reportedly told Stephens to fix himself a sandwich if he skipped dinner.

Stephens reportedly started cursing at Nieto. Stephens grabbed a white kitchen knife from one of the drawers, threatened her and stated he was going to cut her up.

A witness, identified as 21-year-old Antonie Richardson, stated he was in the bathroom and when he came out Stephens was holding the knife, cursing and demanding food from Nieto, the affidavit stated. Richardson stated he got in the middle and took the knife away from Stephens.

Stephens was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $50,000 and was still in custody as of Friday morning, jail records show.