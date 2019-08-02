  • August 2, 2019

Man charged with threatening mental health caregiver - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with threatening mental health caregiver

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, August 2, 2019 12:32 pm

Man charged with threatening mental health caregiver oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 40-year-old man reportedly threatened to cut up a mental health caregiver with a knife because he was hungry.

Brett Lee Stephens was arrested and charged Monday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault occurred at 9:30 p.m. Monday at a licensed mental health home in the 1500 block of Parker Drive, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

The mental health caregiver was identified as 46-year-old Anna Nieto who stated that Stephens reportedly threatened her with a knife. Nieto stated Stephens was being aggressive because he was hungry. Nieto reportedly told Stephens to fix himself a sandwich if he skipped dinner.

Stephens reportedly started cursing at Nieto. Stephens grabbed a white kitchen knife from one of the drawers, threatened her and stated he was going to cut her up.

A witness, identified as 21-year-old Antonie Richardson, stated he was in the bathroom and when he came out Stephens was holding the knife, cursing and demanding food from Nieto, the affidavit stated. Richardson stated he got in the middle and took the knife away from Stephens.

Stephens was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $50,000 and was still in custody as of Friday morning, jail records show.

Posted in on Friday, August 2, 2019 12:32 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
95°
Humidity: 27%
Winds: S at 11mph
Feels Like: 95°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 101°/Low 75°
Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 70s.

saturday

weather
High 101°/Low 74°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 70s.

sunday

weather
High 97°/Low 72°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]