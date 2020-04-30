Mom says her other personality injured child

A series of Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavits detail a 36-year-old woman filed multiple false reports in which another woman named “Diamond” had assaulted her and her 6-year-old daughter, but investigation showed “Diamond” was another personality by the woman who was arrested.

Wendy Morales was charged with injury to a child with bodily injury, a third-degree felony, three counts of false report to police officer, a class B misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor.

The false reports to police officers began at 9:01 p.m. March 22 in the 8600 block of Juanita Ave., an ECSO affidavit stated. The second false report was April 1 and the final was April 14.

Wendy Morales reportedly told deputies on March 22 she was physically assaulted by her friend 38-year-old “Diamond” Gonzalez after she returned from her girlfriend’s house in the 1200 block of Whitaker Avenue.

Morales stated “Diamond” punched her on the right side of her face, the affidavit stated. There were no physical injuries, red marks or swelling to Morales’ face. Investigation showed there’s no identifiable record for such person, neighbors haven’t seen black female at or around the 8600 block of Juanita Ave., who associates with Morales and they have never met or seen “Diamond” Gonzalez.

During an interview with Morales’ 6-year-old daughter, she reportedly told deputies her mother refers to herself as “Diamond” along with other names. A computer check showed Morales has several Facebook profiles including one that identifies her as “Diamond.” Morales has been convicted twice for false report to an officer March 3, 2012, and Dec. 12, 2012, in Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department in N.Y.

At 11:49 p.m. April 1, Morales stated she was physically assaulted and threatened with a knife by her friend “Diamond,” the affidavit detailed. Morales didn’t deny referencing herself as “Diamond” during a phone conversation.

About 11 hours later at 10:58 a.m. April 2, Morales reportedly told deputies that her friend “Diamond” had physically assaulted her 6-year-old daughter. Morales didn’t recall the report made for herself 10 hours prior.

The ECSO deputy asked if there were any injuries on the child and they saw what appeared to be “lash” mark from belt across the left shoulder to left lower back of the girl, the affidavit detailed.

The 6-year-old was reportedly told by her mother to say “Diamond” did this to her. Away from her mother’s presence, the girl stated her mother identifies as “Diamond” and her mother is the one that hits her.

During Forensic Interview with the girl, she stated when her mother gets mad that she will hit her with an open hand, closed hand and use a belt on her head, back, arms, shoulders, butt, legs, and has threatened to stab her with knife, the affidavit stated. The girl stated her mother tells her what to say to police and she does as to not make her mad. The girl also stated her mother has several names for herself such as “Diamond,” “Red” and “Locks.”

Morales reported at 3:04 p.m. April 14 that her 6-year-old daughter was assaulted by her girlfriend, the affidavit stated. Morales stated she was arguing with her girlfriend when her daughter got in between them and the girlfriend swung to hit Morales, but hit the daughter on the mouth, which knocked her lower right tooth out.

Morales reportedly identified a girlfriend who was 36-years-old. Deputies conducted a phone interview with the woman who said she was with her mother and children all day. She also reported she wasn’t in a relationship with Morales.

During an in-person interview with Morales and the 6-year-old girl, it was found that Morales had pulled the girl’s tooth out due to it being loose, the new tooth was directly underneath and it was pushing it out, the affidavit stated.

The 6-year-old reportedly said during an interview at Harmony Home that she lied because her mom wants her to and she doesn’t want to make her mom mad.

Morales was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She has five bonds totaling $7,000 and was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon, jail records show.