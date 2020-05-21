Teens charged with firing handguns in northwest Odessa

Three teenagers were arrested after they reportedly fired handguns in northwest Odessa and posted the incident on social media.

Damion Villarreal, 17, was charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance more than 28 grams and less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony, deadly conduct (discharging firearm), a third-degree felony, possession of tetrahydrocannabinol, a state-jail felony, possession of marijuana, a state-jail felony, and unlawful carrying weapon, a class A misdemeanor.

Luis Marquez, 18, was charged with deadly conduct (discharge firearm), a third-degree felony, theft of a firearm, a state-jail felony, and unlawful carrying a weapon, a class A misdemeanor.

Alexis Terrazas, 19, was charged with deadly conduct (discharge firearm), a third-degree felony, theft of a firearm, a state-jail felony, and unlawful carrying a weapon, a class A misdemeanor.

The reported shots fired happened around 3:05 p.m. May 15 in the 4800 block of N. Golder Ave., an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed. The caller stated there were 10 to 20 shots fired in the area.

Villarreal was reportedly seen on Snapchat recording a video which showed the 4800 block of N. Golder Ave. The video also showed Marquez and Terrazas. They were in a public roadway traveling in a grey 2006 Audi passenger car.

Villarreal, Marquez and Terrazas were seen on a Snapchat video, which was posted on Villarreal’s public story, discharging two black handguns toward residence in the 4800 block of N. Golder Ave., the affidavit detailed.

Officers reportedly responded to the shooting and found the Audi in the 300 block of W. 46th St., and a traffic stop was conducted. Villarreal, Marquez and Terrazas didn’t possess a valid or current State of Texas License to Carry Handgun permit.

There was also a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and a search of the vehicle was conducted, the affidavit detailed. Officers found two 9mm semi-automatic handgun shell casings in the trunk. Officers also found a 9mm Luger shell casing matching the casing in the vehicle. Shell casings matching the ones located in the vehicle and at the residence were also located in the 4800 block of N. Golder Ave.

At 6:20 p.m. May 15, a search warrant was reportedly issued for the residence in the 300 block of W. 46th St. and it resulted in both firearms in the video on Snapchat. Firearms were a black Glock 17 9mm and a black Springfield XD357 .357.

Officers also found 127.7 grams of Xanax, 6.15 ounces of marijuana, and less than a gram of tetrahydrocannabinol in a THC vape pen, the affidavit stated.

All narcotics and the Glock were reportedly found in a brown backpack in Villarreal’s bedroom. Prior to the search warrant, Villarreal was advised of the rights afforded to him per the Miranda Decision. Villarreal advised he understood his rights and waived them stating he would answer questions with detectives. Villarreal stated the Xanax, marijuana and Glock were his and he participated in the shooting in the Audi. Villarreal stated he sells Xanax and marijuana for a profit.

Investigation reportedly showed the black Springfield was stolen out of Midland.

Villarreal, Marquez and Terrazas were arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Villarreal had five bonds totaling $71,500 and posted bail on Monday, jail records show. Marquez and Terrazas each had three bonds totaling $34,000 and posted bail on Sunday.