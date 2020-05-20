  • May 20, 2020

Man charged with assaulting Uber driver - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with assaulting Uber driver

Posted: Wednesday, May 20, 2020 3:58 pm

Man charged with assaulting Uber driver oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 37-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly pointed a handgun at an Uber driver and rammed the Uber driver’s car with his vehicle in north Odessa.

Jason Luby was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened May 6 in the 1300 block of E. 52nd St., an Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed.

The Uber driver, who was identified as Jerrod George, reportedly told deputies that he went to pick up a fare in the listed address where he was confronted by the woman’s boyfriend. The boyfriend was later identified as Luby.

Luby threatened to pull George out of the vehicle and then punched the driver’s side window and kicked the door of the Uber driver’s vehicle, the affidavit stated. George left the area and took the woman to an unknown address on Alice Street.

George reportedly detailed to deputies that Luby pulled up behind him in white Yukon-type vehicle and pointing handgun at him. George stated he drove off and Luby drove after him ramming his car twice.

George dialed 911 to report the incident giving direction of travel as he stated Luby was still chasing after him, the affidavit detailed. George stated he was able to lose Luby by cutting across the parking lot at Denny’s located on 42nd Street.

During the investigation, an ECSO deputy reportedly located Luby at his residence located in the 1300 block of E. 52nd St. as well as a 2008 white Chevrolet Suburban which had front-end damage and was missing the front license plate.

Luby was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $20,000 and he posted bail on Saturday, jail records show.

Posted in on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 3:58 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

