  • April 13, 2020

Man charged with shoving cake in wife’s face, pushing her - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with shoving cake in wife’s face, pushing her

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, April 13, 2020 2:15 pm

Man charged with shoving cake in wife’s face, pushing her oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Officers reportedly responded to a husband and wife fighting three times within five hours as the final time turned physical when he hit her in the face with a piece of cake and pushed her.

Deborick Germaine Anderson, 42, was charged with assault with previous conviction (family violence), a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened 2:17 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Golder Avenue, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Brenda Kirk reportedly told officers that her husband, Anderson, had gotten into an argument and then he hit her in the face with a piece of cake and then he put his palm over her face to push her head back away from him.

Officers saw cake all over inside Kirk’s right ear, as well as over Anderson, the affidavit stated. Kirk stated she didn’t wish to press charges for simple assault, however, officers had responded two times prior to this incident within the last five hours in reference to Kirk and Anderson fighting.

Anderson reportedly had three previous convictions for assault on Sept. 15, 2009, Dec. 7, 2004, and Sept. 30, 2004, the affidavit detailed.

Anderson was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $15,000 and was still in custody as of Monday morning, jail records show.

Posted in on Monday, April 13, 2020 2:15 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
54°
Humidity: 35%
Winds: E at 6mph
Feels Like: 53°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 54°/Low 35°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 56°/Low 39°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 69°/Low 47°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]