Man charged with shoving cake in wife’s face, pushing her

Officers reportedly responded to a husband and wife fighting three times within five hours as the final time turned physical when he hit her in the face with a piece of cake and pushed her.

Deborick Germaine Anderson, 42, was charged with assault with previous conviction (family violence), a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened 2:17 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Golder Avenue, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Brenda Kirk reportedly told officers that her husband, Anderson, had gotten into an argument and then he hit her in the face with a piece of cake and then he put his palm over her face to push her head back away from him.

Officers saw cake all over inside Kirk’s right ear, as well as over Anderson, the affidavit stated. Kirk stated she didn’t wish to press charges for simple assault, however, officers had responded two times prior to this incident within the last five hours in reference to Kirk and Anderson fighting.

Anderson reportedly had three previous convictions for assault on Sept. 15, 2009, Dec. 7, 2004, and Sept. 30, 2004, the affidavit detailed.

Anderson was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $15,000 and was still in custody as of Monday morning, jail records show.