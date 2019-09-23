  • September 23, 2019

Man charged with sexually assaulting 11-year-old sister - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with sexually assaulting 11-year-old sister

Posted: Monday, September 23, 2019 5:00 pm

Man charged with sexually assaulting 11-year-old sister

An 11-year-old girl reported her 18-year-old brother sexually assaulted her multiple times from June 2013 to Aug. 12, 2019, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed.

Kolby Ray Adams was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

The 11-year-old’s mother contacted ECSO that her daughter was making the outcry of sexual abuse, the affidavit stated.

The girl stated her older brother reportedly sexually assaulted her multiple times between June 2013 and Aug. 12, 2019. The girl was interviewed by Harmony Home where she stated the same information.

After the interview with Harmony Home, further investigation was conducted and corroborating physical evidence was found, the affidavit stated.

Adams was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $100,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.

