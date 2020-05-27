Man charged with pointing handgun at common-law wife

A 35-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend and pointed a handgun at her.

Jermin Panergo was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 10:14 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Brentwood Drive, an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

The victim, who was identified as Raquel Flores, reportedly told officers that her common-law husband, Panergo, assaulted and pointed a silver handgun at her. Flores stated that Panergo became agitated out of nowhere.

Flores stated that Panergo wanted her cell phone because he pays for it. Flores stated she had a cell phone in her bra and refused to give her cell phone to him. Panergo reached for Flores’ cell phone in her bra, by grabbing her from behind with his arm reaching over her into her bra.

Flores reportedly told officers that when Panergo reached over her, she bit his left arm twice because he wouldn’t let go of her.

The affidavit detailed that Flores had a scratch on her chest, which was consistent with her story as well as the bite marks on Panergo’s left arm.

Flores stated that Panergo pointed a gun at her and she stated it was silver and gray, the affidavit stated. Panergo have officers consent to go inside his residence and look at the weapon. The weapon Flores described was consistent with the weapon that was seen on a dresser on the west side of the bedroom where Flores stated the incident took place.

Panergo reportedly admitted he was in possession of the weapon at one point and stated he placed the gun on the dresser.

Panergo was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $20,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday morning, jail records show.