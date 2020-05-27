  • May 27, 2020

Man charged with pointing handgun at common-law wife - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with pointing handgun at common-law wife

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, May 27, 2020 3:00 pm

Man charged with pointing handgun at common-law wife oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 35-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend and pointed a handgun at her.

Jermin Panergo was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 10:14 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Brentwood Drive, an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

The victim, who was identified as Raquel Flores, reportedly told officers that her common-law husband, Panergo, assaulted and pointed a silver handgun at her. Flores stated that Panergo became agitated out of nowhere.

Flores stated that Panergo wanted her cell phone because he pays for it. Flores stated she had a cell phone in her bra and refused to give her cell phone to him. Panergo reached for Flores’ cell phone in her bra, by grabbing her from behind with his arm reaching over her into her bra.

Flores reportedly told officers that when Panergo reached over her, she bit his left arm twice because he wouldn’t let go of her.

The affidavit detailed that Flores had a scratch on her chest, which was consistent with her story as well as the bite marks on Panergo’s left arm.

Flores stated that Panergo pointed a gun at her and she stated it was silver and gray, the affidavit stated. Panergo have officers consent to go inside his residence and look at the weapon. The weapon Flores described was consistent with the weapon that was seen on a dresser on the west side of the bedroom where Flores stated the incident took place.

Panergo reportedly admitted he was in possession of the weapon at one point and stated he placed the gun on the dresser.

Panergo was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $20,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday morning, jail records show.

Posted in on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 3:00 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
96°
Humidity: 13%
Winds: ENE at 5mph
Feels Like: 96°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 64°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

thursday

weather
High 90°/Low 62°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.

friday

weather
High 89°/Low 63°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]