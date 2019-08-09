Undercover officers arrest two women on prostitution charges

Two women were arrested charged with prostitution after they reportedly offered sex for money to two undercover Odessa Police Department officers.

Rhinende Deshalle Marshall, 37, was charged Thursday with prostitution with three or more convictions, a state jail felony, and Tiarra Taylor Matthews, 20, was charged with prostitution, a class B misdemeanor.

The reported prostitution arrests happened Thursday near the area of Highway 80 and JBS Parkway, the OPD affidavit stated.

Officers reportedly dressed in civilian clothes and drove through the area in an unmarked detective pickup. Within 30 seconds of arriving to the area, officers were flagged down by Marshall and Matthews.

Marshall and Matthews wanted to go back to their hotel room and pointed at the America’s Best Value Inn located at 3023 W. Highway 80, the affidavit detailed.

The women reportedly stated there was a $100 fee for full sexual favors and at that time officers used a code word for other officers to move in.

Both women wanted to give a free sample and wanted inside the truck, the affidavit stated. One of the officers exited the passenger seat and Matthews wanted that officer to get into the back seat with her. He followed her to the back seat where she pulled a condom out of her pocket and reached over to unzip his pants. The officer stopped Matthews and attempted to stall her to let the other officers arrive.

Marshall reportedly sat in the passenger seat, attempted the grab the crotch of the officer in the driver’s seat and tried to unzip his pants. The officer in the driver seat reportedly asked Marshall if there was an ATM machine in the area.

At that time, back up arrived and the two women were detained, the affidavit stated.

Marshall reportedly had three previous convictions of prostitution on Jan. 2, 2010, Feb. 26, 2007 and Oct. 10, 2006 in Dallas County.

Both women were arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Marshall has one bond totaling $5,000 and was still in custody as of Friday afternoon, jail records show. Matthews had one bond totaling $500 and posted bail on Thursday.