Woman charged with assaulting man with tire iron

A 32-year-old woman was arrested Aug. 12 after she reportedly hit a man in the face with a tire iron.

Erica Torres was charged Aug. 2 with aggravated assault (serious bodily injury), a second-degree felony.

The reported assault occurred at 2:35 a.m. July 14 at the Valero located at the intersection of Eighth Street and North Grandview Avenue, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed. Davis was transported to Medical Center Hospital.

Toddrick Davis was reportedly lying on the ground of the Valero parking lot bleeding from his right eye and nose. Davis stated Torres gave him a ride after they visited a nightclub.

During the drive, an argument broke out between the two and Torres grabbed a tire iron and broke the passenger window where Davis was sitting, the affidavit stated. Torres reportedly demanded him to exit the Buick SUV.

When Davis refused, Torres struck him with the tire iron in the face, the affidavit stated.

MCH documents reportedly showed Davis had a right globe rupture with intraocular hemorrhage to the right eye and mildly displaced right nasal bone fracture.

Past OPD records showed Torres operated a 2014 Buick Enclave SUV and on Aug. 1 a traffic stop was made with this vehicle and the driver was Torres’ mother, Deborah Torres, the affidavit stated. Deborah Torres stated the damage to the vehicle resulted in a fight between her daughter and a male passenger.

Erica Torres was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She has one bond totaling $75,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.