  • December 16, 2019

Man charged with shooting woman in arm, leg - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with shooting woman in arm, leg

Posted: Monday, December 16, 2019 5:13 pm

Man charged with shooting woman in arm, leg oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 53-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly shot a woman in the arm and leg.

Ronald Lee Johnson was charged with aggravated assault serious bodily injury (family violence), a first-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday in the unit block of Teak Drive, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

The woman who was shot reportedly ran from the unit block of Teak Drive to a gas station.

OPD officers located Johnson driving in the area, the affidavit stated. He was interviewed and stated he had an argument with the woman who was shot, but denied shooting her.

A friend of the woman picked her up prior to the shooting. The friend stated he waited a distance away as Johnson returned home. He stated he heard a gunshot in the area and shortly later the woman showed up with gunshots to her arm and leg.

The woman was transported to Medical Center Hospital and was treated for two gunshot wounds, which were consistent with her report of being shot by Johnson.

Johnson was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $150,000 and posted bail on Friday.

The probable cause affidavit for Johnson was requested on Wednesday and was returned late Friday afternoon.

City of Odessa officials recently began requiring a Freedom of Information request for all probable cause affidavits, which are open records and previously were given out immediately without an FOI. Reports are now taking as long as 12 business days when they preciously were released within hours of a request.

Affidavits are important for reporting facts on crime as they detail what happened before, during and after a crime.

Posted in on Monday, December 16, 2019 5:13 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

