  • August 15, 2019

Man charged with shooting at wife - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with shooting at wife

Posted: Thursday, August 15, 2019 5:03 pm

Man charged with shooting at wife oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 34-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly shot one round at his wife and the passing bullet caused a burn on the inside of her arm.

Thomas Bright was charged Sunday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 5:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Duke Avenue, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Lorissa Bright reportedly stated she was in a verbal disturbance with her husband, Thomas Bright, while standing inside the garage. Lorissa Bright stated she closed the door that leads to the garage and was standing inside the kitchen when she heard a bang. Lorissa Bright stated she opened the door that she had just shut and saw a bullet hole through the door that leads to the garage.

Lorissa Bright stated Thomas Bright shot in her direction while she was inside the house, the affidavit stated. Lorissa Bright also stated she felt a burn on her after she heard a bang and officers saw a fresh red mark on the side of her arm.

Thomas Bright reportedly declined to talk with officers because his lawyer advised him not to speak.

Officers saw a bullet hole in the door that leads from the laundry room to the garage and the bullet continued through the kitchen to the backyard and went through two fences before it stopped, the affidavit detailed.

Officers reportedly found a revolver sitting on the ground of the garage and it was later determined that one round had been fired from the firearm.

Thomas Bright was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $50,000 and posted bail on Tuesday, jail records show.

Posted in on Thursday, August 15, 2019 5:03 pm.

