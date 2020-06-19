  • June 19, 2020

Man charged with robbing a person riding a bicycle - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with robbing a person riding a bicycle

Posted: Friday, June 19, 2020 5:53 pm

A man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly struck a man off of his bicycle and stole money out of his pocket, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Jeremy Ortiz, 28, was charged with robbery, a second degree felony.

Officers were reportedly dispatched at 7:18 p.m., to the Kent Kwik on the 2400 block of East Eighth Street in reference to a man wearing black shorts and no shirt who reportedly assaulted someone and took their property.

The affidavit detailed that an officer saw Ortiz who matched the description in the 2200 block of E. Eighth Street. Ortiz reportedly had scrapes and cuts on his knees and elbows and $104 in U.S. Currency in his pockets. Ortiz was read his Miranda Rights and then admitted to taking money out of the victims pocket after a physical altercation, the affidavit detailed.

Officers at the Kent Kwik reportedly spoke with the victim Anthony Kirksey about the incident. Kirksey said that while he was riding his bike he was struck in the head by Ortiz and knocked to the ground. Ortiz reportedly jumped on him and dug in his pockets while the two wrestled on the ground. Kirksey told officers that a bystander ran over to help him and that Ortiz got off the ground and ran away after taking his money.

The Bystander reportedly told officers that he saw a Hispanic male punch/push a Black male off his bike and onto the ground so he ran over and grabbed the Hispanic male’s arm, but then he got away with some money.

Jail records show that Ortiz was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday and has a surety bond of $25,000.

