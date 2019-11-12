Two men charged with possession of sawed off shotgun, stolen vehicle

Two men were arrested after one reportedly was in possession of a sawed off shotgun, while the other was in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Nicholas Fuentes, 34, was charged Saturday with prohibited weapon, a third-degree felony, and Shane Jones, 25, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

The reported incident happened at 5:40 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of E. Highway 80 north service road, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Officers reportedly saw one man walking away from a black Dodge pickup and across the service road toward closed businesses, while the other man was pulling on the front door of a closed business. Officers activated their overhead LED light to view the men and area.

Officers activated their red and blue lights and one of the men, identified as Jones, stopped as the other, Fuentes, started to reach inside his right jacket sleeve, the affidavit stated. Officers pointed their duty weapons at Fuentes and told him to put his hands up.

Officers reportedly saw a barrel of a gun sticking out of his right sleeve as he put his left hand up. Fuentes was ordered to the ground. When backup arrived, officers found a sawed off shotgun in Fuentes’ right sleeve. The shotgun was 22 inches long with a barrel of 13 inches.

Fuentes stated to officers that he had just found the shotgun near the building he was at, the affidavit detailed. Jones stated that he had parked the pickup on Highway 80 since it overheated.

Officers reportedly ran a stolen check on the pickup and it had been reported stolen. Jones was in possession of the keys to the pickup.

Fuentes and Jones were each arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Fuentes has one bond totaling $20,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday morning, jail records show. Jones has one bond totaling $10,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday morning.