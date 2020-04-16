  • April 16, 2020

Man charged with sexually assaulting girlfriend’s daughter - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with sexually assaulting girlfriend’s daughter

Posted: Thursday, April 16, 2020 3:40 pm

A 29-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly sexually assaulted his girlfriend’s daughter.

Ismael Jesus Diaz Jr. was charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.

Odessa Police Department officers were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. Sunday to Fitch Avenue, an OPD affidavit stated.

Diaz was reportedly read his Miranda Warning and agreed to answer officer’s questions. He stated that his girlfriend’s daughter had got into his bed with him sometime in the morning. He stated that he assumed it was his girlfriend who was also in the bed at the same time.

Diaz stated he remembered her getting out of bed and later received a text message from his girlfriend’s daughter stating “How could you do that?”

Diaz reportedly verbally admitted that if he did sexually assault his girlfriend’s daughter that it was mistakenly done as he thought it was his girlfriend, but couldn’t remember due to him not being able to recall his nightmare he was having.

When the officer asked Diaz what his girlfriend’s daughter was accusing him of, Diaz stated she accused him of penetrating her digitally. Diaz’s girlfriend’s daughter stated to officers that Diaz grabbed her buttocks and penetrated her digitally.

Diaz was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $25,000 and he posted bail on Tuesday, jail records show.

