  November 8, 2019

Man charged with stabbing another man with a spoon

Man charged with stabbing another man with a spoon

Posted: Friday, November 8, 2019 5:07 pm

A 34-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly stabbed another man with a spoon.

Wilmer Santiago Lozano Carcamo was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (serious bodily injury) (family violence), a first-degree felony, along with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer due to his immigration status.

The reported assault happened at 2:49 a.m. Tuesday at the Lantana Gardens Apartments, the Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Ivan Ocampo, reportedly asked his roommate, Carcamo, to turn down the music so he could sleep. Ocampo stated Carcamo kicked him and he defended himself. Ocampo stated that Carcamo used a spoon he had in his hands and stabbed him multiple times.

Ocampo had two punctures on the left side of the head, the affidavit stated. One was by the left jaw line, while the other was by his left shoulder. Ocampo was transported to Medical Center Hospital.

After Ocampo was treated and released from MCH, he returned to his residence where Carcamo had returned, which Ocampo was scared for his life, the affidavit detailed.

An OPD officer reportedly detained Carcamo and he was read his Miranda Warning, which he waived. Carcamo stated he had been drinking and became hungry. Carcamo stated he walked to the kitchen and Ocampo became upset.

Carcamo stated Ocampo pushed him and he doesn’t recall what happened after that. Carcamo stated he left when officers were called because he knew something happened, but he doesn’t remember.

Carcamo was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $100,000 and was still in custody as of Friday afternoon, jail records show.

