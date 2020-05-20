  • May 20, 2020

Posted: Wednesday, May 20, 2020 3:50 pm

Teen charged with assaulting uncle

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed a teenager assaulted his uncle with a baseball bat and the uncle shot the teenager in the leg with a handgun.

Isaac Michael Beseril, 19, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony.

The reported assault happened May 17 in the 1300 block of Clifford Street, an OPD affidavit stated.

Rodolfo Urias is reportedly in charge of the household on the listed address and his nephew, Beseril, comes and goes and periodically sleeps there. Urias and Beseril got into an argument and a fight because Urias didn’t want Beseril inside the house due to Beseril using drugs.

Beseril assaulted Urias with a souvenir wooden baseball bat, the affidavit stated. During the assault, Urias grabbed a handgun, a Glock 40 caliber, and shot his nephew on the left leg.

Urias reportedly had injuries to his face and head with possible fractures. Beseril had a gunshot to the left leg.

A witness stated she woke up due to the ruckus and saw Urias and Beseril in a fight and blood over the residence, the affidavit stated. The witness didn’t see or hear the gun being fired.

A search warrant revealed a blood-stained Glock 40, blood-stained gun magazine with live rounds, a blood-stained and splintered wooden bat and a fired round lodged in the kitchen floor.

Beseril was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $100,000 and he posted bail on Tuesday, jail records show.

