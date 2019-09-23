  • September 23, 2019

Man charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old girl

Man charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old girl

Posted: Monday, September 23, 2019 2:37 pm

A 14-year-old girl detailed she provided oral sex to a 19-year-old man near Floyd Gwin Park, an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

Devin Williams was charged Wednesday with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.

The reported sexual assault happened at 12:16 a.m. Wednesday near the area of Floyd Gwin Park located at 1015 N. County Road West, the affidavit detailed.

Officers reportedly saw a vehicle in the park in violation of park hours, which is a city ordinance violation. Officers saw a man in the back left passenger seat “unclothed and nude.” There was also a 14-year-old girl in the backseat with her bottom clothing removed.

The 14-year-old stated she provided Williams with oral sex, but denied having sexual intercourse. Williams reportedly admitted to receiving oral sex from the girl.

Williams was charged, arrested and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $50,000 and was still in custody as of Monday morning, jail records show.

