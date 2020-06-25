Man charged with pointing a handgun during road rage incident

A 21-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly pointed a gun at another man during a road rage incident.

Emmittray Saiz Lujan was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. He also has a failure to appear after he was charged with racing on the highway, a class B misdemeanor.

The reported assault happened at 10:01 p.m. June 23 near the area of 4210 N. JBS Parkway, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

When officers arrived at the scene, there was reportedly a gray Ford Mustang traveling North on JBS Parkway and West on MCM Promenade. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the Mustang in the Lowes parking lot located at 4101 E. 42nd St.

The driver was identified as Lujan, the affidavit stated. Lujan claimed there was a handgun in his vehicle. The handgun was located in the rear seat behind the driver. There was one 9mm round in the driver seat. Lujan denied any assault happened.

The victim, who was identified as Gustavo Samano, reportedly told officers that he was traveling East on 42nd Street and an actor was stopped in the roadway. Samano stated he honked his horn at the actor and the actor flipped him off and then the actor pursued him into the Walmart parking lot.

Samano stated he was near the Panda Express when the actor drove next to him and began to coerce him to a fight, the affidavit stated. Samano stated the actor pointed a gun at him. The gun was described as a handgun with a sliver slide. Samano stated he fled the area.

A show up was reportedly conducted and Samano identified Luan as the person who pointed the gun at him.

Lujan was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has two bonds totaling $25,000 and was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon, jail records show.