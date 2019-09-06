  • September 6, 2019

Man charged with assaulting girlfriend with fence post - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with assaulting girlfriend with fence post

Posted: Friday, September 6, 2019 5:05 pm

Man charged with assaulting girlfriend with fence post oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 62-year-old man was arrested after he assaulted his 43-year-old girlfriend with a silver fence post.

Ray Ellis was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury (family violence), a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 10:27 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 200 block of Patterson Avenue, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

The victim, identified as 43-year-old Latiesha Johnson, reportedly detailed she and Ellis have been dating for a few years.

Johnson stated an argument escalated into violence when Ellis picked up a silver fence post and struck her two to three times in the left arm with the post, the affidavit stated. Johnson reportedly had visible markings and swelling on her left forearm and elbow that was consistent with being struck with an object.

Ellis was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $25,000 and was still in custody as of Friday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Friday, September 6, 2019 5:05 pm.

