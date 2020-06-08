Man charged with assaulting father with shotgun

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed a 23-year-old man punched and hit his father with a butt of a shotgun.

Joshua Luke Brown Anderegg was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened around 3:12 p.m. June 4 in the unit block of La Promesa Circle, an OPD affidavit stated.

Anderegg and his father, Mark Harlan Anderegg, reportedly told officers they both live at the residence and they are father and son. Officers were advised that an argument escalated into an assault.

Joshua Anderegg punched his father multiple times in the face when he tried to take away his black Mossberg 500 shotgun, the affidavit detailed. Joshua Anderegg got the shotgun away from his father after he fell during the assault.

Joshua Anderegg reportedly started punching his father multiple times in the back of the head and he also hit his father in the back multiple times with the butt of the shotgun.

Mark Anderegg had a visible small cut on his left forearm, the affidavit stated. He also had visible swelling and bruising on his left temple, which is consistent with being punched. He had visible red marks on the back of his head and neck.