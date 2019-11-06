  • November 6, 2019

Woman charged with threatening to shoot, kill officer

Posted: Wednesday, November 6, 2019 3:15 pm

Woman charged with threatening to shoot, kill officer oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 37-year-old woman was arrested Oct. 30 after she reportedly pointed a gun, which turned out to be a BB gun, at a code enforcement officer and threatened to kill them.

Telena Kay Rodgers was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 3:30 p.m. near the 1300 block of E. 56th Street, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

A patrol officer was parked in the alley due to code enforcement serving a warrant to clean up the outside of a residence in the 1300 block of E. 56th Street.

The code enforcement officer drove to the patrol officer and stated a woman, later identified as Rodgers, had a firearm, pointed at the code enforcement officer and threatened to kill them.

Rodgers reportedly walked to the back of the residence into the alley toward the patrol officer. The patrol officer exited their unit and held Rodgers at gunpoint until another officer detained her.

The patrol officer obtained a black Marksman Repeater BB Gun from Rodgers’ waistband, the affidavit stated. The officer stated until they were able to look at the firearm closely, it appeared to be a real handgun.

Rodgers was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She had one bond totaling $50,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.

