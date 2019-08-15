OPD makes 4 prostitution arrests in two days

Rhinende Deshalle Marshall, 37, and Tiarra Taylor Matthews, 20, were each charged with prostitution on Aug. 8, while Christine Holland, 36, and Kiara Scott, 27, were charged with manifestation of prostitution on Saturday.

Those are the only four prostitution arrests OPD has made in 2019, which is a dip from a year ago.

In 2018, OPD made 46 arrests. OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said many of those arrests a year ago came as a result of the prostitution sting. LeSueur also said online accessibility also reduced numbers.

“In 2018, prostitutes were using backpage.com,” LeSueur said. “Since then the website has been taken down.”

Since 2016, OPD has made 75 prostitution arrests — 21 of those being felonies. If a person that is over 18 is charged with prostitution, that charge is a misdemeanor unless they were convicted three or more times. The third or more conviction results in a state jail felony.

The arrests of Holland and Scott were reportedly for admitting they were working with the purpose of prostitution, which they were each charged with manifestation of prostitution, a class C misdemeanor.

OPD officers were patrolling the 2900 block of E. Highway 80 within city limits and saw Holland and Scott walking in provocative clothing, an OPD affidavit detailed. An officer asked Holland what she was doing and she stated that the officer already knows.

The officer reportedly asked Holland if she was working as a prostitute, which she stated yes. The officer reportedly asked Holland if she has been previously arrested for prostitution and she stated yes. Scott also stated she was working, as well.

Holland and Scott were arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. They each had one bond totaling $282 and each posted bail on Sunday, jail records show.

“The recent arrest were from prostitutes walking the streets soliciting in the business areas of town, which some of the women were arrested for prostitution and some were cited for soliciting from the road, manifestation of prostitution,” LeSueur said.

As for the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, the governmental agency hasn’t made any prostitution arrests since 2016.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said he’s sure that it is happening in a few places out in the county, but his agency hasn’t received any reports of prostitution.

“Most of those individuals hang around Second Street and around that area,” Griffis said. “We don’t have that problem outside the city limits.”