  • July 31, 2019

Woman charged with attempting to stab husband with kitchen knife - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Woman charged with attempting to stab husband with kitchen knife

Posted: Tuesday, July 30, 2019 5:14 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 37-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly attempted to stab her husband with a kitchen knife.

Laura Kunkel was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 1:54 p.m. Sunday in the unit block of Laurel Valley Drive, an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

The complainant, later identified as 33-year-old Stuart Kunkel, stated his wife had attempted to stab him with a knife, but she had since put the knife back and started eating a bowl of cereal, the affidavit detailed.

Laura Kunkel stated to officers that she had reportedly picked up a knife but it wasn’t toward her husband. She stated that she had gotten the knife to cut up an orange.

Stuart Kunkel stated his wife went to a kitchen drawer and picked up a knife with a six-inch blade, the affidavit detailed. Stuart Kunkel stated his wife began walking toward him and thrusting toward his torso with the knife in her right hand.

Stuart Kunkel reportedly attempted to restrain his wife by grabbing both of her wrists and deflecting her stabbing motion to his side, at which point she bit his upper right arm. Officers saw a bite mark on Stuart Kunkel’s upper right arm, the affidavit stated.

Officers didn’t see an orange anywhere in the kitchen, which Laura Kunkel claimed she was going to cut, the affidavit stated.

Laura Kunkel was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She had one bond totaling $50,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday morning, jail records show.

