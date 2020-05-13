Man charged with punching, kicking girlfriend

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed a man was arrested for the second time in nine months accusations he assaulted his girlfriend.

Francisco Renteria, 35, was charged with continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened around 12:53 a.m. April 10 when OPD officers were dispatched to Grandview Eye Clinic located at 2102 N. Grandview Ave., the affidavit stated.

The complainant reportedly told officers the victim, Crystal Madrid, was assaulted and she stated that had been with her on and off against boyfriend, identified as Renteria. Madrid stated that after an argument, Renteria punched her in the face several times with his fist before kicking her out the door of the residence, which caused her to strike the ground.

Images of Madrid showed she had redness, swelling and scrapes to the left side of her face, the affidavit detailed. There was also redness to the right side of her face, swelling above and around her left eye. There were also cuts and bleeding t her right hand and left knee.

OPD records also reportedly showed Madrid requested police on July 28, 2019, after she reported being assaulted by Renteria.

Renteria was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on May 7, jail records showed. He had one bond totaling $15,000 and posted bail on May 8.