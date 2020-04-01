  • April 1, 2020

Teenagers charged with liquor store robbery

Teenagers charged with liquor store robbery

Posted: Wednesday, April 1, 2020 3:22 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Two teenagers were arrested after they reportedly robbed a liquor store in northwest Odessa.

Joe Michael Ortiz, 17, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, while Patrick Shawn Elizondo, 18, was charged with aggravated robbery, a third-degree felony. Ortiz has also been charged with another aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, from a warrant.

The reported robbery happened at 7:13 p.m. March 26 at CC’s Liquor located at 6918 N. County Road West, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office press release detailed.

Information reportedly developed during the investigation and arrest warrants were obtained for Ortiz and Elizondo.

Ortiz has two bonds totaling $100,000, while Elizondo has one bond totaling $50,000, jail records show. Both teenagers were in intake as of Tuesday afternoon at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

