Man arrested after striking OPD patrol unit

A 27-year-old man was taken into custody after he reportedly struck an Odessa Police Department patrol unit with his vehicle multiple times.

The incident occurred at about 11:05 p.m. Monday while an Odessa police officer was traveling in the area of University Boulevard and Golder Avenue.

The patrol unit was intentionally struck three times by a gray 2016 Nissan Versa, an OPD news release stated.

Ridge Tyler Johnson was identified as the driver of the vehicle. He proceeded to evade officers while driving east on the wrong side of the road and almost struck another OPD unit head on, the release detailed.

OPD pursued Johnson into Midland, where several other agencies joined the pursuit.

Johnson was eventually taken into custody by the Midland County Sheriff’s Office after a foot pursuit, and was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle, a state jail felony.

Johnson has seven bonds totaling $170,500 and remains in custody as of Wednesday, Midland county jail records show.