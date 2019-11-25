  • November 25, 2019

Woman charged with injuring daughter - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Posted: Monday, November 25, 2019 2:59 pm

Woman charged with injuring daughter oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An 18-year-old woman was arrested after her 5-month-old daughter was reportedly injured to the point where she was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

Jaylon Renee LeMelle was charged with injury to a child, a first-degree felony.

Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a reported from Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital on Nov. 8 that a 5-month-old girl was airlifted to Lubbock due to the severity of her injuries, the ECSO affidavit stated.

The 5-month-old had reportedly been taken to the hospital by her paternal grandmother and her mother, later identified as LeMelle. The paternal grandmother had found a soft spot on the left side of the girl’s head.

The 5-month-old had injuries that included bilateral retinal hemorrhages in both eyes, left distal femur corner fracture or “bucket-handle fracture,” left side skull fracture, subdural hematoma, and torn ligaments in her neck, the affidavit stated.

All injuries that were found reportedly required deliberate and extreme amount of force and pressure.

LeMelle, the primary caregiver, wasn’t able to provide a reasonable explanation for the injuries to her daughter, the affidavit detailed.

There was also another injury to the 5-month-old three weeks ago, which LeMelle reportedly stated she had no knowledge of how her daughter was injured, but later admitted to hitting her daughter’s head on the car door when she was trying to put her in her child seat.

LeMelle was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She had one bond totaling $25,000 and posted bail on Saturday.

Posted in on Monday, November 25, 2019 2:59 pm.

