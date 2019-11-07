Man charged with hospitalizing another man

A man stated another man almost beat him to death and spent 30 days in a hospital where he was in a coma and on life support, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed.

Mario Daniel Munoz, 45, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened July 1 at the “Last Few Club House” located at 5903 N. Golder Avenue, the affidavit stated.

Munoz reportedly called the victim, Kenneth Wayne Elrod, on his cellphone and told him that Billy Boice wanted to talk to him. Elrod went to the “Last Few Club House” where he saw Boice and Munoz.

Elrod stated that Munoz was very inebriated, the affidavit detailed. Elrod stated him and Boice were talking when Munoz asked him what he had done with the money that had been collected during a fundraiser for a friend.

Elrod reportedly told Munoz that he had given all the money to the friend. Munoz continued to argue with Elrod.

Munoz struck Elrod in the face, which knocked him out, the affidavit stated. Elrod woke up to Munoz punching and kicking him in the face and body. Boice took Munoz off of Elrod.

Elrod reportedly left the “Last Few Club House” and drove himself home. He called his wife and she took him to Medical Center Hospital. Elrod stated he almost died due to the injuries and he was in a coma and life support. He reportedly spent 30 days in the hospital.

Munoz was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $20,000 and posted bail on Tuesday, jail records show.