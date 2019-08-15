Man, woman charged with robbing 19-year-old at gunpoint

A 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested after they reportedly robbed a 19-year-old of $259 at gunpoint.

Ervin Jones, 25, and Kristina Riley, 23, were each charged Monday with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. Jones was also charged with failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, a class A misdemeanor. Jones also had a false drug test falsification device, a class B misdemeanor, from Taylor County.

The reported robbery happened at 8:40 p.m. at the DK Gas Station located at Fourth Street and Dixie Boulevard, an OPD affidavit stated.

The 19-year-old was identified as Dylan Anderson and he stated a black male wearing a white shirt and black shorts entered his vehicle and demanded he drive his vehicle to the rear of the building.

Anderson stated he drove his vehicle to the rear of the building and Jones pulled out a silver handgun and pointed it at Anderson’s head, the affidavit detailed.

Anderson reportedly handed over $259 in cash and Jones exited Anderson’s vehicle and fled the scene in a black 2015 Chrysler 200.

An OPD officer saw a vehicle matching the description of Jones’ vehicle in the area of 10th Street and Dixie Boulevard, the affidavit stated. A traffic stop was conducted on the listed vehicle and the driver initially gave officers a false name and date of birth was eventually identified as Jones.

Jones reportedly had a warrant for false drug test falsification device, a class B misdemeanor, from Taylor County. The front passenger was identified as Riley. Jones was found to be in possession of the same amount of cash that the complainant reported stolen.

Anderson positively identified Jones as the same subject who robbed him and also positively identified Riley as the same subject who was present during the robbery, the affidavit stated.

Jones and Riley were reportedly transported to OPD and each provided statements. Riley stated she denied any knowledge of the incident. Riley state she had withdrawn $300 from the ATM inside the store, but she later admitted that no ATM transaction was made.

Jones and Riley each admitted that Jones sat in the passenger seat of Anderson’s vehicle, the affidavit stated.

Jones and Riley were arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Jones has three bonds totaling $270,000 and was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon, jail records show. Riley has one bond totaling $200,000 and was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon.