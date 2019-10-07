Woman charged driving children around while intoxicated to play Ding Dong Ditch

A 34-year-old woman was arrested as she drove around three of her children while intoxicated to play Ding Dong Ditch while she left her 13-year-old autistic son at home without supervision.

Hollis Ashley McWilliams was charged with four counts of endangering a child, a state jail felony, and driving while intoxicated with children under 15 years old, a state jail felony. Nathan Myers was also arrested and charged with public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

The reported child endangerment happened at 11:56 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Buffalo Avenue, the Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

Witnesses in the 5000 block of Buffalo Avenue reportedly saw several subjects knocking on doors, ringing doorbells and running through yards. The residents in that area stated there was also a tan SUV driving up and down the street with the people.

The driver of a GMC Acadia had drive up behind an officer as he was talking down the street and the driver of the vehicle was identified as Williams and her passenger was Myers, the affidavit stated.

McWilliams and Myers reportedly stated they were going to pick up her kids on the corner because they were leaving a friend’s house. Officers made contact with a 9-year-old in the east alley of the 500 block of Buffalo Avenue. There was two 11-year-olds unaccounted for.

McWilliams stated she had parked her vehicle by the corner of the 51th Street and Buffalo Avenue and allowed the children out of the vehicle to play ding Dong Ditch, the affidavit stated.

McWilliams and Myers reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the day. McWilliams and Myers each showed signs of intoxication.

McWilliams also left her 13-year-old autistic son at home without supervision while she played Ding Dong Ditch with the other children, the affidavit stated.

McWilliams and Myers were arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. McWilliams had five bond totaling $37,500 and posted bail on Saturday, jail records show. Myers had one bond totaling $297 and posted bail on Saturday.