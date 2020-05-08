Woman charged after leaving kids alone

A woman was arrested after she reportedly left a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old alone for more than six hours.

Victoria Martinez Ramirez, 25, was charged with two counts of abandoning a child, a state jail felony.

A complainant contacted Odessa Police Department dispatch at 3:03 a.m. April 30 about a loud noise at The Palms located at 613 Express Way, an OPD probable cause affidavit detailed.

When officers arrived, two children reportedly told officers they were unsupervised and alone in the apartment. The two children stated in the affidavit that were making food.

Officers saw food on the stove and the children had cracked eggs in one pan, but couldn’t get them to cook, the affidavit detailed. The children also stated they tried to cook macaroni on the skillet on the stove. The food was uncooked.

The back burner on the stove was reportedly on and burning an empty pan, which caused risk of harm, serious bodily injury and/or death to the children.

Video surveillance showed Ramirez leaving the apartment at 8:32 p.m. April 29, the affidavit stated. Ramirez had left the two children alone for six and a half hours.

Ramirez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She had two bonds totaling $15,000 and was still in custody as of Friday morning, jail records show.