  • December 12, 2019

Man charged with kicking pregnant wife in stomach

Man charged with kicking pregnant wife in stomach

Posted: Thursday, December 12, 2019 1:41 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 30-year-old man was arrested Nov. 21 after he reportedly kicked his pregnant wife twice in the stomach and pushed her down multiple times.

Michael James Dodson was charged Nov. 18 with assault pregnant person (family violence), a third-degree felony.

An Odessa Police Department officer made contact with Dodson’s wife at Medical Center Hospital at 1:08 a.m. Nov. 18, an OPD affidavit stated.

Dodson’s wife reportedly stated her mother-in-law called her to let know her husband had signed a no harm agreement earlier in the night and was supposed to be in her custody, but Dodson wasn’t following his mother to her home in Andrews per the agreement he made with MHMR.

Dodson’s wife turned all the lights off in the house except the Christmas tree, the affidavit detailed. She heard the front door open and someone come into the apartment. She confronted her husband in the hallway and told him he knew he wasn’t supposed to be there and he needed to leave.

Dodson reportedly told his wife nobody was going to keep him out of his house. He walked down the hallway and when they got to the bedroom he pushed her right shoulder to get her out of the way, the report detailed.

Dodson took his wife’s purse from the bedroom, the affidavit stated. Dodson’s wife attempted to grab the purse as her husband left. Dodson pushed his wife down and kicked her twice in the stomach, which caused pain in her stomach due to her being pregnant.

Dodson reportedly pushed his wife down more times before he fled the apartment.

Dodson had one bond totaling $25,000 and posted bail on Nov. 25, jail records show.

This affidavit was requested on Nov. 21 and wasn’t returned until Monday.

City of Odessa officials recently began requiring a Freedom of Information request for all probable cause affidavits, which are open records and previously were given out immediately without an FOI. Reports are now taking as long as 12 business days when they previously were released within hours of a request.

Affidavits are important for reporting facts on crime as they detail what happened before, during and after a crime.

