  • October 28, 2019

Man charged with intoxication manslaughter - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with intoxication manslaughter

Posted: Monday, October 28, 2019 5:29 pm

Man charged with intoxication manslaughter

A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection to a fatal collision that involved three vehicles in east Odessa.

Edgar Mendoza Cruz was charged with intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony, intoxication assault with a vehicle (serious bodily injury), a second-degree felony, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported fatal collision happened at 11:11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 42nd Street and Preston Smith Road, an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

Tiana Garza, 21, was reportedly driving a Hyundai sedan west on 42nd Street with a passenger identified as 21-year-old Johnny Hinojos. Luz Maria Flores Angulo, 35, of Midland as driving a Jeep Cherokee west on 42nd Street, behind the Hyundai. Angulo’s passenger was 38-year-old Luis Flores of Midland. Cruz was driving a Ford Raptor west on 42nd Street.

Investigation showed the Raptor was traveling at a high rate of speed, the release detailed. The Raptor collided with the Jeep, which caused it to collide with the Hyundai.

Angulo was reportedly transported to Medical Center Hospital and later pronounced deceased by medical personnel. Next of kin were notified.

Flores was transported to MCH with serious bodily injury. Hinojos was transported to MCH with non-life threatening injuries. There were no reports of any other injuries.

Investigation showed Cruz was intoxicated, the release stated.

Cruz was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. His bonds were unavailable as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.

