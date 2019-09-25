  • September 25, 2019

Man charged with running over downed motorcyclist

Man charged with running over downed motorcyclist

Posted: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 4:21 pm

oanews@oaoa.com

A 23-year-old man was arrested after he was reportedly involved in a fatal motorcycle collision early Wednesday morning in southeast Odessa.

Edgar Jesus Ibarra was charged with intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

The reported collision happened at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of E. 2nd St., an OPD release stated.

Investigation showed that Nau Ulate, 32, of Odessa was reportedly driving a red Yamaha motorcycle east on Second Street at a high rate of speed and lost control before falling down.

Ibarra was driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe east on Second Street and ran over Ulate, the release stated. Ulate was pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin were notified. There were no reports of any other injuries.

Ibarra was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $50,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.

The investigation continues.

