  • August 1, 2019

ECSO: Man impersonated U.S. Marshal - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

ECSO: Man impersonated U.S. Marshal

Posted: Thursday, August 1, 2019 4:21 pm

ECSO: Man impersonated U.S. Marshal oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 22-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly identified himself as a deputy U.S. Marshal, swore in two children as junior deputy U.S. Marshals, attempted to receive sexual favors from a parent of a child that was going through his alleged boot camp and had a replica Glock handgun, which turned out to be a BB gun.

Erik Cody Malone was charged July 27 with impersonating a public servant, a third-degree felony.

The impersonation reportedly started July 23 after the Ector County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a man identifying as a deputy U.S. Marshal. Callers identified the man as Malone.

Callers also stated Malone went to Downing Elementary School and swore two children in as junior Deputy U.S. Marshals, an ECSO affidavit detailed. Callers provided video evidence of Malone wearing a badge and handgun on his side while speaking with children.

ECSO received more calls on July 27 that Malone claimed he was going to put their children through the U.S. Marshal boot camp and requested they meet him at Kellus Turner Park, the affidavit stated.

ECSO deputies arrived and contacted Malone, who was reportedly wearing a military camouflage battle dress uniform with a badge on a chain lanyard around his neck. The badge looked like a Texas Highway Patrol Badge. Malone also had a replica Glock handgun, BB gun, tucked into his belt.

In videos provided by witnesses on July 27, Malone can be heard saying he’s a U.S. Marshal, the affidavit detailed. Malone also reportedly commented to a parent of one of the children in the reported boot camp that sexual favors would be expected.

Malone was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $15,000 and he posted bail on Thursday, jail records show.

Posted in on Thursday, August 1, 2019 4:21 pm.

