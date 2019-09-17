  • September 17, 2019

Football argument turns into assault - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Posted: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 5:20 pm

Football argument turns into assault oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A man reportedly threatened another man with a knife after the two got into a fight over a football game late Sunday night.

Harvey Collier, 62, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 9:31 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of S. Muskingum Ave., an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

The complainant, identified as 44-year-old Rodney Brewster, stated that he and Collier were reportedly arguing over a football game when Collier became irate, stood up and started to push him. Brewster said he pushed Collier back and at this time Collier took out a silver knife with a curved blade.

Brewster stated he grabbed a metal chair and threw it at Collier which struck him on the hand and shin, the affidavit stated. Brewster stated after he threw the chair Collier started to walk toward him with the knife in his hand and stated “I’ma get you, I’ma get you.”

Brewster reportedly grabbed two screwdrivers to defend himself, the affidavit stated. Brewster pushed Collier to prevent him from assaulting him with the knife. Collier fell as a result of the push.

The two men were reportedly separated. OPD officers saw a scene to be consistent with the story including a chair being tipped over. Officers also located a knife that matched Brewster’s description in the grass near the front door of the residence.

Collier was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $50,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.

