  • October 29, 2019

Man charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend multiple times - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend multiple times

Posted: Tuesday, October 29, 2019 4:59 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday after he reportedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend multiple times in five months, which included throwing a boulder through her vehicle’s windshield.

Andy Nieto Hernandez was charged Sept. 13 with continuous violence against family, a third-degree felony.

Three assaults that were reported to the Odessa Police Department were May 27, Aug. 14 and Sept. 13, an OPD affidavit detailed.

On May 27, Savanna Machuca stated Hernandez reportedly punched her in the back of the head and he also placed her in a head lock. A witness stated she saw Hernandez had Machuca in a head lock and didn’t let her go until he saw that he was being watched.

During the Aug. 14 assault, Machuca stated Hernandez punched her face, the affidavit detailed. Officers reportedly saw swelling to Machuca’s right eye. Machuca also stated she tried to get away from Hernandez, but he grabbed her by the hair and threw her onto the ground.

On Sept. 13, Machuca stated Hernandez reportedly damaged the windshield of her vehicle after he threw a large boulder at it. Machuca reportedly told Hernandez that he needed to leave the residence and he attempted to assault her.

Machuca stated that after she exited her residence, she got into her vehicle and waited for Hernandez to leave, the affidavit stated. Machuca stated that Hernandez exited the residence and picked up a large boulder and threw it at the windshield of her vehicle, which caused the windshield to shatter.

Hernandez was arrested and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $25,000 and he posted bail on Monday, jail records show.

Posted in on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 4:59 pm.

