Suspect in custody after horse shooting

A man is in custody Wednesday after he reportedly shot his neighbor’s horse on Jan. 28.

Rickey Riney, 40, was charged with deadly conduct (discharge a firearm), a third degree felony and cruelty to livestock animals, a state jail felony.

Ector County Sheriffs deputies were sent to the 6000 Block of North Sparta Av., in Odessa about an ongoing dispute between Riney and his neighbor, Keisha Jeris Dawson, 42.

Deputies met with Dawson and saw that part of her horse’s left rear hoof had been shot off, the affidavit details. A witness reportedly confirmed that she saw Riney on his property holding a firearm and pointing it in the direction of the victim’s residence. She then reportedly saw horses running all over the yard, an Ector county affidavit details.

As of Wednesday afternoon, ECSO Sgt. Gary Duesler reported that Riney is not yet fully booked into the jail and that the horse is recovering. Riney has two bonds totaling $40,000.