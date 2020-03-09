Man charged with assaulting 3

A 39-year-old man assaulted three people as he punched his girlfriend’s daughter in the face, struck his girlfriend with a baseball bat and whipped a garden hose at a man, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Joe Brian Renteria, 39, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. He was also charged with public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

The reported assault happened at 8:52 p.m. in the 2700 block of Dixie Boulevard, the affidavit stated.

Davina Barraza reportedly told officers that Yezenia Chavez was her mother and Renteria was Chavez’s boyfriend. Barraza stated that Renteria and Chavez were arguing and Renteria was acting aggressive toward Chavez.

Barraza grabbed a black wooden baseball bat from her room in case the argument escalated, the affidavit detailed. Barraza stated that when Renteria saw her with the bat, he attacked her by pushing her to the ground, took the bat and struck her in the face several times with a closed fist.

When Chavez attempted to Renteria off of Barraza, Renteria reportedly hit Chavez in the head with the bat. Renteria chased Barraza out the front door with the bat.

Chavez stated that when Renteria saw Barraza holding the bat, he started punching her in the face and took the bat away, the affidavit stated. Chavez stated that when she tried to pull Renteria off of Barraza that he swung the bat at her striking her in the front of the head.

Ed Daniel Villareal reportedly told officers he arrived at the house with his girlfriend, Shanya Barraza, who was Davina Barraza’s sister. He stated when he arrived, Davina Barraza, was running out the front door with Renteria chasing her with the bat. Villareal stated he got in between them and Renteria swung the bat at him, but didn’t hit him.

Villareal stated he was able to take the bat away from Renteria and threw it away, the affidavit stated. Renteria picked up a water hose and whipped it at Villareal and it struck him on the left side of his face. Villareal stated he tackled Renteria and held him down until officers arrived.

Davina Barraza reportedly had swelling and blood on and in her mouth and nose and a bump on the back right side of her head. Chavez had swelling and a large cut on the front of her head just about the hairline. Villareal had a red mark on the left side of his face from about his left eye to his left ear. Officers detailed that the injuries on all three victims were consistent with their statements.

Renteria was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has four bonds totaling $150,347 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.