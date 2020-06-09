  • June 9, 2020

Police affidavit details intoxicated woman blinked, collided with gym

Police affidavit details intoxicated woman blinked, collided with gym

Posted: Tuesday, June 9, 2020 11:51 am

Odessa American

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed the 25-year-old woman who drove into Planet Fitness hitting two people stated she blinked and then she was inside the building.

Iliana Gabrielle Jimenez was charged with two counts of intoxication assault, a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 8:02 p.m. Friday in the Planet Fitness, located at 1355 W. University Blvd., the affidavit stated.

Jimenez reportedly drove a gray 2018 Dodge Journey into the gym and collided with two people. Jael Hernandez was identified as the passenger. Hernandez was arrested and charged with public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

The two victims were identified as Janny Ruiz and Yasser Gonzalez, the affidavit detailed. Ruiz had two broken ankles and a broken shoulder, while Gonzalez had a concussion, broken ribs and a broken nose.

When Jimenez asked what happened, she reportedly told officers that she blinked and then she was inside the building. Officers saw Jimenez had unsteady balance while standing, had blood shot glassy eyes and an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath.

Jimenez was given a standard field sobriety test and she showed six clues on HGN test, five clues on the walk and turn test and two clues on the one leg stand, the affidavit stated. Jimenez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had two bonds totaling $30,000 and posted bail on Saturday, jail records show.

