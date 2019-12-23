Woman charged with stabbing boyfriend with butcher knife

A 32-year-old woman was arrested Friday after she reportedly stabbed her 44-year-old boyfriend in the back with a butcher knife.

Kari McFall, 32, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a first-degree felony.

On Aug. 4, Medical Center Hospital reported the stabbing to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the ECSO affidavit stated.

Deputies reportedly identified Stewart Childers, 44, as the victim who had a single stab to his back area. Deputies weren’t able to interview Childers as he was rushed into surgery.

MCH staff stated to deputies that Childers had a stab wound to his left side that penetrated his kidney, the affidavit stated.

Childers reportedly came to ECSO on Aug. 20 to provide a statement about the stabbing. Stewart identified McFall as the person who stabbed him with a butcher knife.

McFall was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She had one bond totaling $25,000 and was still in custody as of Monday, jail records show.