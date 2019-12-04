  • December 4, 2019

ECSO releases name of man killed in fatal West Odessa collision - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

ECSO releases name of man killed in fatal West Odessa collision

Wanted man charged with two felonies

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 4:35 pm

ECSO releases name of man killed in fatal West Odessa collision oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the 69-year-old man who was killed in a fatal collision as deputies pursued a wanted man in West Odessa.

Saul Pina was identified as the man killed in the collision as he attempted to leave the parking of Lowe’s Family Center at 4 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of University Boulevard and Redondo Avenue, the ECSO release stated.

The wanted man was previously identified as 48-year-old Bryan Madsen who has been charged with evading arrest causing death, a second-degree felony, and evading arrest causing serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

Madsen was driving west on University Boulevard and collided with Pina who was pulling out of the Lowes parking lot, a previous Odessa American story detailed.

In the ECSO press release detailed, Estella Pina was also a passenger inside Pina’s vehicle and she remains in stable condition at Medical Center Hospital.

Madsen is in custody of the U.S. Marshals, the ECSO press release stated.

Posted in on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 4:35 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
61°
Humidity: 33%
Winds: SSW at 7mph
Feels Like: 61°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 67°/Low 48°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

thursday

weather
High 75°/Low 40°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s.

friday

weather
High 61°/Low 36°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]