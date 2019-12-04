ECSO releases name of man killed in fatal West Odessa collision

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the 69-year-old man who was killed in a fatal collision as deputies pursued a wanted man in West Odessa.

Saul Pina was identified as the man killed in the collision as he attempted to leave the parking of Lowe’s Family Center at 4 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of University Boulevard and Redondo Avenue, the ECSO release stated.

The wanted man was previously identified as 48-year-old Bryan Madsen who has been charged with evading arrest causing death, a second-degree felony, and evading arrest causing serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

Madsen was driving west on University Boulevard and collided with Pina who was pulling out of the Lowes parking lot, a previous Odessa American story detailed.

In the ECSO press release detailed, Estella Pina was also a passenger inside Pina’s vehicle and she remains in stable condition at Medical Center Hospital.

Madsen is in custody of the U.S. Marshals, the ECSO press release stated.