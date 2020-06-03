  • June 3, 2020

Man charged with stealing girlfriend’s phone - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with stealing girlfriend’s phone

Posted: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 3:47 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department arrested a 32-year-old man after he reportedly choked and stole his girlfriend’s phone in southeast Odessa.

Ronnie Orlanda Bailey was charged with robbery, a second-degree felony.

The reported robbery happened around 5:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of E. Interstate Highway 20, an OPD press release detailed. Officers made contact with a 28-year-old woman, who stated that she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as Bailey.

The victim reportedly told officers that Bailey had pulled her hair multiple times and pushed her on to the ground. Bailey choked her and took her cell phone before fleeing the scene in a purple Kia Forte.

The 28-year-old woman had injuries as a result, the press release stated. Two witnesses collaborated the victim’s statement.

Bailey was reportedly found in the 1000 block of Center Avenue.

The 32-year-old man was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $25,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 3:47 pm.

