  • May 8, 2020

Man charged with assaulting girlfriend - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with assaulting girlfriend

Posted: Friday, May 8, 2020 4:53 pm

Man charged with assaulting girlfriend

A 21-year-old man was arrested after punching his girlfriend in the head multiple times over the span of two days, causing her serious bodily injury, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Chypentier Aupuraile Arnold charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, family violence, a second degree felony.

On March 10, OPD officers were reportedly dispatched to Odessa Regional Medical Center in Odessa in reference to an assault victim. Officers met with Lacie Michelle Johnson who said that Arnold had punched her repeatedly on the right side of her head and jaw in the 700 block of Snyder Street in Odessa.

Johnson detailed that the night before she got into an argument with Arnold and he punched her several times on the right side of her head, causing injury. She said that again on March 10, Arnold had become angry while the two were in the car and punched her several times on the right side of the jaw.

Officers reported not being able to see any visible injury but noticed Johnson was struggling to speak and that she complained about a severe pain in her jaw and that her teeth were not aligned.

Johnson later provided medical records that stated her jaw had been broken from the assault and that she had to have surgery to realign her jaw.

The affidavit detailed that Arnold, “intentionally and knowingly assaulted his girlfriend.”

Jail records show that Arnold was booked in the Ector County Detention Center on April 29 and was released on a $25,000 bond that same day.

Posted in on Friday, May 8, 2020 4:53 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

