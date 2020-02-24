  • February 24, 2020

Second teenager arrested in connection to Parkway Inn death - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Second teenager arrested in connection to Parkway Inn death

Posted: Monday, February 24, 2020 5:00 pm

Another teenager was charged in connection with a death that happened Jan. 25 at a hotel in east Odessa.

Johnny Bryan Hernandez, 17, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Sunday.

Hernandez was arrested earlier this month by the U.S. Marshal Service and Lubbock Police Department, an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

OPD also detailed in its press release that more arrests are anticipated and the investigation continues.

Hernandez has one bond totaling $250,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.

Johnathen Payen Sanchez, 17, was also charged with murder, a first-degree felony. He was arrested by U.S. Marshal Service and LPD and transported to the ECLEC on Feb. 7. He has one bond totaling $1 million and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon.

At about 7:46 p.m. Jan. 25, officers reportedly responded to the Parkway Inn located at 3701 East Highway 80 in reference to two gunshot victims. Investigation showed after a fight an unknown man, later identified as Sanchez, shot two 18-year-olds before fleeing the scene, the release stated.

Both victims, Jesse Tryon Jr. 18, of Midland and Savion Cottrell, 18, of Midland, were transported to a local hospital. Tyron was later pronounced dead by medical personnel, while Cottrell was in critical condition at a local hospital and was later transported to a Lubbock hospital, a previous Odessa American article detailed.

