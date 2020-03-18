Teenager found in possession of $4,000 counterfeit money

A teenager was arrested after she reportedly attempted to pass counterfeit money at multiple businesses and was in possession of $4,000 worth of counterfeit money.

Brianna Raylynn Walker, 17, was charged with forgery, a third-degree felony.

The reported forgery happened Monday at Murphy USA, Burlington Coat Factory, La Nueva Moda and Journey’s, an Odessa Police Department press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed Walker attempted to pass counterfeit money at all four of the listed businesses. Officers found $4,000 worth of counterfeit money inside of Walker’s vehicle.

Walker was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She has one bond totaling $15,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday morning, jail records show.