One clown charged with aggravated robbery

One of the two men who robbed a game room wearing a clown mask was arrested Wednesday night after the duo committed another armed robbery at a hotel.

Dontea George, 23, was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

The second suspect who is still wanted in connection to the robbery, is 37-year-old Jefferson Garrett, an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

The reported armed robbery occurred at 9:40 p.m. Oct. 26 at The Game Room located at 406 South Jackson St., a previous Odessa American article detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed that two men entered the business, pointed handguns at the owners and demanded all of their cash. Both men fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and there were no reports of any injuries.

The second armed robbery happened at 10:05 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Americas Best Value Inn and Suites of Odessa located at 3023 East Highway 80, the release stated.

Investigation showed two men wearing clown masks robbed a 26-year-old male at gunpoint, the release detailed. The victim stated to officers the two men took his property and fled the scene in an older model Ford Crown Victoria.

Officers later reportedly located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle in the 1100 block of Blackshear Street. Officers saw a clown mask in plain sight inside the vehicle. Through the course of the investigation, the two men were identified as George and Garrett.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact OPD or Odessa Crime Stoppers and reference case No. 19-35762.