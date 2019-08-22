Man, boyfriend charged with breaking into sister’s house

A 27-year-old man and his 24-year-old boyfriend were arrested after they reportedly broke into his sister’s house and assaulted his brother-in-law.

Rudolph Saenz, 27, and Ulysses Marquez, 24, were each charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit felony, a first-degree felony.

The reported burglary happened at 3:58 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of North Alleghaney Avenue, an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated. Officers detained Saenz and Marquez at the intersection of 26th Street and Green Drive.

Saenz stated he and his boyfriend had reportedly left his sister’s house in the 2700 block of North Alleghaney Avenue. Saenz stated he and Marquez went to confront his sister, later identified as 35-year-old Judy Armendariz, over an earlier family incident.

Saenz stated Armendariz wasn’t answering the door and Marquez got mad and kicked in the front door, the affidavit stated. Saenz and Marquez entered the residence and a fight started with Armendariz and her husband, 30-year-old Raul Armendariz Jr.

Raul Armendariz reportedly attempted to remove Saenz and Marquez from the residence and then Saenz and Marquez assaulted him.

Saenz and Marquez were arrested, charged and transported to Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Saenz and Marquez each have one bond totaling $100,000 and both are still in custody, jail records show.