  • August 22, 2019

Man, boyfriend charged with breaking into sister’s house - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man, boyfriend charged with breaking into sister’s house

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, August 22, 2019 3:19 pm

Man, boyfriend charged with breaking into sister’s house oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 27-year-old man and his 24-year-old boyfriend were arrested after they reportedly broke into his sister’s house and assaulted his brother-in-law.

Rudolph Saenz, 27, and Ulysses Marquez, 24, were each charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit felony, a first-degree felony.

The reported burglary happened at 3:58 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of North Alleghaney Avenue, an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated. Officers detained Saenz and Marquez at the intersection of 26th Street and Green Drive.

Saenz stated he and his boyfriend had reportedly left his sister’s house in the 2700 block of North Alleghaney Avenue. Saenz stated he and Marquez went to confront his sister, later identified as 35-year-old Judy Armendariz, over an earlier family incident.

Saenz stated Armendariz wasn’t answering the door and Marquez got mad and kicked in the front door, the affidavit stated. Saenz and Marquez entered the residence and a fight started with Armendariz and her husband, 30-year-old Raul Armendariz Jr.

Raul Armendariz reportedly attempted to remove Saenz and Marquez from the residence and then Saenz and Marquez assaulted him.

Saenz and Marquez were arrested, charged and transported to Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Saenz and Marquez each have one bond totaling $100,000 and both are still in custody, jail records show.

Posted in on Thursday, August 22, 2019 3:19 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
95°
Humidity: 28%
Winds: S at 9mph
Feels Like: 95°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 95°/Low 74°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

friday

weather
High 95°/Low 72°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 97°/Low 74°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]