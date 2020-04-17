Woman charged with assaulting husband with box cutter

A 37-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly cut her husband multiple times with a box cutter.

An Odessa Police Department affidavit stated that Mary Lynn Barbee, 37, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, a second degree felony.

The affidavit detailed that on March 16 OPD received a call from Tarance Barbee who stated he got into an argument with his “estranged” wife, Mary Lynn Barbee, when they met up so she could give him some money.

The two are reportedly going through a divorce. Tarance Barbee stated that in her anger his wife got a box cutter and cut him several times on his left forearm. Tarance Barbee sought medical treatment after the assault.

Mary Lynn Barbee was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday and has one bond of $25,000, jail records show. She was still in custody as of Friday afternoon.